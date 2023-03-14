Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Trading Up 8.7%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.51. 382,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 758,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

