Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Trading Up 8.7%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.51. 382,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 758,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
