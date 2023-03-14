Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOVNP traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

