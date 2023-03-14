Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $85.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

