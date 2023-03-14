Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSS stock opened at €58.28 ($62.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.59 and its 200-day moving average is €54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a twelve month high of €66.50 ($71.51).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

