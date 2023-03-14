Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.46. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.