Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Hurco Companies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.46. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 2.52%.
Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
