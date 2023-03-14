HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.90

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.66), with a volume of 334629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.65).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.25.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

