i-80 Gold (IAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect i-80 Gold to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:IAU traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,711. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

