Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,431. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average is $217.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

