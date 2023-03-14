Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004487 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $668.14 million and approximately $86.87 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00401624 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.35 or 0.27147116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

