Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004487 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $668.14 million and approximately $86.87 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00401624 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.35 or 0.27147116 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”
Immutable X Token Trading
