IMS Capital Management Acquires 3,348 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 4.0 %

INTC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 14,292,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,976,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

