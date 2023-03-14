IMS Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,665,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,566,000 after purchasing an additional 435,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

SPGI stock traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.86. 492,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,461. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.67 and its 200-day moving average is $341.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

