IMS Capital Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.34. The stock had a trading volume of 682,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,765. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.09.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

