IMS Capital Management Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 154,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

