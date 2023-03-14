IMS Capital Management Has $2.89 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.0% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. 5,515,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,106,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

