IMS Capital Management Has $365,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

SYY stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. 532,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

