IMS Capital Management Makes New $786,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nucor by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 351,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nucor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.07. The company had a trading volume of 347,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,608. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

