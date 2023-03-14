IMS Capital Management Takes $240,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. 1,395,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,465. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.