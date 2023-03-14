Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.