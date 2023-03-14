Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
