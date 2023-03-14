Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given New GBX 805 Price Target at Barclays

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 765 ($9.32) to GBX 805 ($9.81) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 770 ($9.38) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Informa Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IFJPY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Informa has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

About Informa

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

