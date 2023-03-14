Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Inghams Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,085.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Inghams Group
See Also
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.