Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,085.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides fresh, fresh with flavor, frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

