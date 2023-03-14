Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695,601 shares in the company, valued at $240,110,688.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valle Perochena Antonio Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $238,253.34.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 14,590 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $358,622.20.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 543,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $769.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

