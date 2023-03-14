Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695,601 shares in the company, valued at $240,110,688.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valle Perochena Antonio Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 16th, Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $238,253.34.
  • On Tuesday, January 31st, Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 14,590 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $358,622.20.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 543,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $769.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.