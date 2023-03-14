Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) SVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 157,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,550.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
NYSE:CTO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 363,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $380.13 million, a PE ratio of -211.30 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.07.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,982.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.