Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) SVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 157,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,550.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

NYSE:CTO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 363,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $380.13 million, a PE ratio of -211.30 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,982.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.