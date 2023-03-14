Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,791.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,696. The firm has a market cap of $481.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMNB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

