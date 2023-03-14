Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires 9,146 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 5.8 %

FFIN stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 813,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,696. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after acquiring an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 116,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

