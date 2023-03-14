Insider Buying: Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) Insider Purchases 574,451 Shares of Stock

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR – Get Rating) insider Mark Tibbles acquired 574,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,313.34 ($130,208.89).

Imricor Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

About Imricor Medical Systems

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for cardiac catheter ablation procedures in the United States. The company's principal products include the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator system, an EP recording system and integrated cardiac stimulator; Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, which is used as an indication for treating type I atrial flutter; and Vision-MR Dispersive Electrode that is used to minimize eddy currents induced on the conductive pads during MR scanning.

