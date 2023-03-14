Insider Buying: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Harding bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Provident Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 1,587,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,187. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.61.
Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services Company Profile
Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)
