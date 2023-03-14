Insider Buying: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Harding bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 1,587,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,187. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.61.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.