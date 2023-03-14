Insider Buying: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. 1,514,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
