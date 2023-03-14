Insider Buying: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. 1,514,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STGW shares. B. Riley started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

