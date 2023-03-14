Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells 14,668 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $220,460.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE AGTI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 308,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Agiliti by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 595.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 68,225 shares during the period.
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
