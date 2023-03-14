Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 449 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,020. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.