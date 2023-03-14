Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $783,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,684,351.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.25. 1,090,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,922. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.45 and a 200-day moving average of $298.84.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
