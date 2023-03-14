Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Insider Charles Alpuche Sells 23,401 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Alpuche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00.

Insulet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,417,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,169.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

