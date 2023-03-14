InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.03) to GBX 6,200 ($75.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after acquiring an additional 674,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
