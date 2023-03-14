IOTA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.39 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $599.60 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

