iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $84.09.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

