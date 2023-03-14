iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.47 on Tuesday, reaching $393.54. 994,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,106. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $293.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.77 and a 200-day moving average of $392.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

