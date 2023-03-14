iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s 4th Largest Position

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.