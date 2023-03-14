iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s 3rd Largest Position

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,328 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $449,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 787,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,359. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.