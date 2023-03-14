iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 955,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,036. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

