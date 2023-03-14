iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2,366.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

