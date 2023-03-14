iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 763,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.