iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,182 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $55,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,577,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $78.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.