iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

