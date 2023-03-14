iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

