iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 29.6% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IWB traded up $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $216.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

