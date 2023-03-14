iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.70. The company had a trading volume of 489,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,035. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

