iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 174,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 164,442 shares.The stock last traded at $63.48 and had previously closed at $62.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.