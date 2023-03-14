iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $405.02 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $501.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.93 and a 200-day moving average of $368.80.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

