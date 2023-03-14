iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 36,692 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 20,826 put options.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. 9,896,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,797,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 560.6% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,893,000.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

