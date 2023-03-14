ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITM. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.06).

ITM Power Stock Performance

ITM traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 86.70 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,313. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.81. The stock has a market cap of £534.21 million, a P/E ratio of -619.29 and a beta of 1.91. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 66.02 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 404 ($4.92).

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

