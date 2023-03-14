Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 190 ($2.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.89) to GBX 217 ($2.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 216.40 ($2.64).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

